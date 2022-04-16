Nashville is starting to play the first games of the new season on the road in what will be a long series away from home. But after a while Nashville will return home to play normally like in previous seasons.

Nashville SC kicked off the 2022 Major League Soccer with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on the road in what was the first of eight on the road games for Nashville. Last season was good for them as the team made it to the playoffs, played in the First Round and then lost in the conference semifinals.

So far the top scorer for Nashville SC, April 15, 2022, is C.J. Sapong with two goals, while four other players have also scored goals in the 2022 MLS season. In the 2021 season the top scorer was Hany Mukhtar with 16 goals, so far in the 2022 season the German player has not scored goals but two assists.

The 2022 MLS season could be much better for Nashville SC than 2021, but last season was second best for them in the conference with 3rd spot, but second best season for Nashville in MLS with 7th spot overall.

When will Nashville SC play at home in the 2022 MLS?

Nashville's first home game of 2022 will be on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union, right after that game the team plays again at home on May 8 against Real Salt Lake. The team's last two games in May 2022 will be against CF Montreal (18th) and finally against Atlanta United (21th).

Why won't Nashville SC play home games until May 2022?

The long wait is due to the construction of the new Nashville SC stadium which will be ready on May 1, 2022. The team will have an exclusive football stadium with 30,000 seats and that will be one of the few stadiums of its kind in the United States.