Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr will visit Al Hazm for the Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Hazm and Al Nassr will face each other in the Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr couldn’t have asked for a better start to their Saudi Pro League campaign, rolling through the first five matches with as many wins, highlighted by a crucial Matchday 4 triumph over title rivals Al Ittihad. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know the journey is far from over.

So, maintaining their perfect run will be key to staying atop one of the league’s most competitive seasons. Their next challenge comes against Al Hazm, a side sitting near the relegation zone with just five points, desperate to secure a result that could help them climb out of danger.

Advertisement

 When will the Al Hazm vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Hazm will take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, October 25. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Kingsley Coman of Al-Nassr FC celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Kingsley Coman of Al-Nassr FC celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Hazm vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How old will Messi and Ronaldo be when their respective Inter Miami and Al Nassr contracts expire?

see also

How old will Messi and Ronaldo be when their respective Inter Miami and Al Nassr contracts expire?

How to watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Hazm and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: FOX Soccer Plus.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Mike Vrabel sends chilling warning to Drake Maye’s weapon after showboating antics during Patriots game
NFL

Mike Vrabel sends chilling warning to Drake Maye’s weapon after showboating antics during Patriots game

Is Devon Dampier playing tonight, Oct. 25, for Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes?
College Football

Is Devon Dampier playing tonight, Oct. 25, for Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes?

Eagles lose Jalen Hurts' four key teammates for game against Giants
NFL

Eagles lose Jalen Hurts' four key teammates for game against Giants

Where to watch Benfica vs Arouca live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Arouca live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Better Collective Logo