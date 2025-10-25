Where to watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Hazm and Al Nassr will face each other in the Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr couldn’t have asked for a better start to their Saudi Pro League campaign, rolling through the first five matches with as many wins, highlighted by a crucial Matchday 4 triumph over title rivals Al Ittihad. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know the journey is far from over.

So, maintaining their perfect run will be key to staying atop one of the league’s most competitive seasons. Their next challenge comes against Al Hazm, a side sitting near the relegation zone with just five points, desperate to secure a result that could help them climb out of danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Hazm vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Hazm will take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, October 25. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Kingsley Coman of Al-Nassr FC celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Hazm vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

see also How old will Messi and Ronaldo be when their respective Inter Miami and Al Nassr contracts expire?

How to watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Hazm and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.