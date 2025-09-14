Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will face off against Al Kholood for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr kicked off their 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League season with a dominant 5-0 win over Al Taawon, sparking renewed excitement among fans hungry for the titles that have eluded them in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are aiming to build on that momentum as they prepare to face Al Kholood, who stumbled out of the gate with a 2-1 loss to Al Ettifaq and are eager to bounce back.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Kholood for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Sunday, September 14. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr – Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Kholood live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.