Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr will receive Al Kholood for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al Nassr will face off against Al Kholood for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr kicked off their 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League season with a dominant 5-0 win over Al Taawon, sparking renewed excitement among fans hungry for the titles that have eluded them in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are aiming to build on that momentum as they prepare to face Al Kholood, who stumbled out of the gate with a 2-1 loss to Al Ettifaq and are eager to bounce back.

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Kholood for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Sunday, September 14. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr – Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr – Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

Not Messi: Former Real Madrid coach places one player above Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest

see also

Not Messi: Former Real Madrid coach places one player above Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Kholood live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fox Soccer Plus.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Where to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

LSU takes down Gators, but Brian Kelly snaps over tense question in postgame press conference
College Football

LSU takes down Gators, but Brian Kelly snaps over tense question in postgame press conference

Better Collective Logo