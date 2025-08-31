Trending topics:
Where to watch Alverca vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Alverca receive Benfica in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Find here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kerem Akturkoglu of Benfica
© Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesKerem Akturkoglu of Benfica

Alverca and Benfica will face against each other in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Alverca vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica enter Matchday 4 riding momentum from a strong tournament start and a midweek win over Fenerbahce, but the Lisbon giants know they can’t afford to ease up as the season takes shape.

With Porto defeating Sporting CP to grab the top spot at 12 points, Benfica will need a victory to stay just three points behind the league leaders. Standing in their way are Alverca, who got only one point from their first three matches and are dire need of points.

When will the Alverca vs Benfica match be played?

Alverca take on Benfica in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, August 31, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Alverca vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Alverca vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Alverca and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz and GolTV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
