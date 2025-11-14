Where to watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Argentina U17 will face off against Mexico U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 32. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 online in the US on Fubo]

A familiar rivalry takes center stage once again as Argentina and Mexico renew hostilities in the U17 World Cup. The two nations have crossed paths several times in recent senior and youth tournaments, fueling an intense competitive edge that now extends to the global stage.

Argentina enters as the top seed and one of the tournament favorites after a dominant qualifying run, while Mexico scraped through as the lowest-ranked third-place team. Still, El Tri understands that anything can happen on match day and will be eager to challenge the powerhouse Albiceleste for a spot in the next round.

When will the Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 match be played?

Argentina U17 play against Mexico U17 on Friday, November 14, for the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 32. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 AM (ET).

An Argentina flag is displayed in the crowd – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Argentina U17 and Mexico U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.