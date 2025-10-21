Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the League stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid online in the US on Paramount+]

Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to the tournament, opening with back-to-back dominant wins that showcased their attacking power and composure. Still, this upcoming clash marks their toughest test yet.

The Gunners are well aware of the challenge as Atletico Madrid, fresh off a 5-1 statement victory over Eintracht Frankfurt following a narrow 3-2 loss to Liverpool, aim to grab three crucial points and stay in contention near the top of the table.

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Arsenal play against Atletico Madrid this Tuesday, October 21, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Declan Rice of Arsenal – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Declan Rice of Arsenal – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: TUDN, Univision, Amazon Prime Video, ViX and UniMás.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Julian Alvarez scores awe-inspiring free kick in Madrid’s Derby: How many has Lionel Messi recorded vs Real Madrid?
Soccer

Julian Alvarez scores awe-inspiring free kick in Madrid’s Derby: How many has Lionel Messi recorded vs Real Madrid?

Video: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler score stunning goals for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Soccer

Video: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler score stunning goals for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will consider George Pickens extension after the Micah Parsons experience
NFL

Jerry Jones reveals if Cowboys will consider George Pickens extension after the Micah Parsons experience

Better Collective Logo