Where to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to the tournament, opening with back-to-back dominant wins that showcased their attacking power and composure. Still, this upcoming clash marks their toughest test yet.

The Gunners are well aware of the challenge as Atletico Madrid, fresh off a 5-1 statement victory over Eintracht Frankfurt following a narrow 3-2 loss to Liverpool, aim to grab three crucial points and stay in contention near the top of the table.

When will the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Arsenal play against Atletico Madrid this Tuesday, October 21, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Declan Rice of Arsenal – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: TUDN, Univision, Amazon Prime Video, ViX and UniMás.