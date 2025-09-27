Julian Alvarez scores an awe-inspiring goal in Madrid’s Derby: How many free kick goals did Lionel Messi score vs Real Madrid?

After a challenging spell in La Liga, Atletico Madrid entered the match against Real Madrid as underdogs. Undeterred, head coach Diego Simeone stunned the soccer world by orchestrating a decisive victory over their historic rivals in a thrilling encounter. Yet, it was Julian Alvarez’s spectacular free-kick goal that captured the spotlight, drawing inevitable comparisons to Lionel Messi‘s legendary record of goals scored from set-pieces against Real Madrid.

Julian Alvarez arrived at Atletico Madrid as a key player for the team. Despite swirling rumors about a possible desire to leave, the Argentine has proven to be Los Colchoneros’ most influential asset, surpassing Antoine Griezmann in impact during the 2025-26 season. He showcased his prowess by netting his first free-kick goal against Real Madrid, marking his third one since joining the squad.

Lionel Messi has secured his place among the world’s elite with 69 free-kick goals throughout his career. Though most of these scintillating strikes came during his time at Barcelona, the Argentine legend has surprisingly only netted two free-kick goals against Real Madrid. These were memorable moments, occurring on August 29 and October 7, 2012. As Julian inches closer to this milestone, he finds himself just two goals shy of eclipsing his record.

Cristiano Ronaldo still dominates Julian Alvarez in free-kick goals advantage

Julian Alvarez is on the brink of surpassing Lionel Messi’s record for free-kick goals against Real Madrid. However, when it comes to the Madrid Derby, Cristiano Ronaldo still commands an impressive lead over the young Atletico Madrid star. The Portuguese veteran has netted three free-kick goals in this fierce rivalry, cementing his status as the standout performer in this aspect.

Although Julian’s tenure in LaLiga has undeniably been impressive, the young Argentine remains far from matching the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in career free-kick goals. Unlike these seasoned specialists, he has netted only five free kicks, highlighting a clear area for growth. His journey towards establishing a lasting legacy is just beginning, and he has ample time to elevate his status in the realm of exceptional free-kick takers.

Despite their distinct styles from icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Julian Alvarez has etched his name into soccer history with Atletico Madrid after a stunning Madrid derby win. The team shattered a 75-year record by triumphing over Real Madrid, scoring five goals in the process. Alvarez’s remarkable performance played a crucial role, as he emerged as the match’s leading scorer and solidified his status as the team’s top goal-getter.