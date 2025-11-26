Why is Antoine Griezmann not starting today for Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Antoine Griezmann is not starting for Atletico Madrid today, November 26, against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26. The French forward is fully fit, but head coach Diego Simeone has opted to leave him on the bench as part of a tactical decision.

Griezmann is listed among the substitutes, while Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, are leading the attack in a rotated lineup. Simeone’s rotation strategy is common, balancing player workload across a demanding European and domestic schedule.

Despite not starting, Griezmann remains a key figure for Atletico. Known for his versatility and experience, he provides tactical depth and can be introduced later to shift the game’s momentum.

Why has Diego Simeone opted to rotate his lineup today?

The decision to bench Griezmann appears motivated by several factors: keeping the starting lineup fresh, experimenting with attacking combinations, and managing squad workload over the season. Rotating forwards allows Atletico to maintain high intensity without overtaxing key players.

Atletico confirmed lineup vs. Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their starting XI for today’s UEFA Champions League 2025/26 clash against Inter Milan. Head coach Diego Simeone has opted for a rotated lineup, leaving Antoine Griezmann on the bench in a tactical decision.

Starting XI: J. Musso; J. M. Gimenez (C), Ruggeri, Molina, Hancko; Gallagher, Johnny, Barrios; Alex Berenguer, Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez.

