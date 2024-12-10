Where to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid online in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Real Madrid find themselves in a precarious position in the Champions League after back-to-back defeats to AC Milan and Liverpool. With just six points, the Merengues face the unthinkable prospect of elimination. A loss to Atalanta, the current Serie A leaders, would all but extinguish their hopes of advancing, making this matchup a do-or-die situation.

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are fully aware of the stakes and will be going all out for a win. While Real Madrid might have been clear favorites in the past, Atalanta’s impressive form—both domestically and in Europe, with 11 points from 15—sets up a highly unpredictable clash that promises to be a must-watch thriller.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Atalanta vs Real Madrid match be played?

Atalanta take on Real Madrid this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG about his Champions League ambitions

How to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid in the USA

The 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Real Madrid is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

Advertisement

To access the game, you can subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX.