Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid will face Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the United States can stay connected with all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure they don’t miss this highly anticipated clash.

Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid face off in a crucial matchup with both teams displaying similar form this season, separated by just one point in the standings. That single point could prove decisive in determining who finishes in the top eight and secures direct qualification.

Bayer Leverkusen currently holds a spot among the qualifiers, but with several teams close behind, a loss could jeopardize their position. Atletico Madrid, sitting on 12 points, has a prime opportunity to climb the table with a win while dealing a significant blow to a direct competitor.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Atletico Madrid face Bayer Leverkusen this Tuesday, January 21, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

