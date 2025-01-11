Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Atletico San Luis will host Tigres UANL in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can access all the essential details, including broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, to stay connected to the action and not miss a moment of this thrilling encounter.

[Watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

In a highly anticipated matchup between two teams with nearly identical campaigns in the Apertura 2024, Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis are both eager for redemption after their postseason disappointments. Tigres, despite being knocked out in the quarterfinals by these same opponents, are looking to bounce back after a tough loss.

Atletico San Luis, who were not expected to make a deep run, impressed with a 3-0 first-leg win before securing a goalless draw in the second leg to reach the semifinals, only to be eliminated by Monterrey in a crushing defeat. Both sides are eager to kick off this tournament on a strong note and exact some revenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Atletico San Luis play against Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Saturday, January 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM (ET).

Guido Pizarro (R) of Tigres fights for the ball with Vitinho of San Luis – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Atletico San Luis and Tigres UANL on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-day free trial. Simply sign up for Amazon Prime, and from there, you can subscribe to ViX, which also includes a 7-day free trial, giving you access to the game.