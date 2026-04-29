Where to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Barcelona SC will receive Universidad Catolica for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica live in the USA on Fubo]

It’s do-or-die in Group D of the Copa Libertadores as Barcelona SC look to stay alive against Universidad Catolica in a crucial matchup. Barcelona SC have dropped its first two games and must deliver to keep their knockout hopes intact.

On the other side will be while Universidad Catolica, who enter with momentum after a strong win over Cruzeiro and sits on three points. With both sides fighting to control their destiny, expect a high-stakes battle—don’t miss it.

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When will the Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, April 29, with Barcelona SC facing Universidad Catolica the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Players of Universidad Católica pose for a team photograph – Geraldo Caso Bizama/Getty Images

Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica in the USA

This 2026 Copa Libertadores showdown between Barcelona SC and Universidad Catolica will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.