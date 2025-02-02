Where to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Barcelona will face off against Deportivo Alaves in a Matchday 22 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or via streaming platforms.

[Watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

On Matchday 22, Barcelona have a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of La Liga after Espanyol stunned Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory, pulling themselves out of the relegation zone and halting the Merengues from extending their lead.

A win for Barcelona would move them to 45 points, just four behind Real Madrid, making this matchup crucial. They face Deportivo Alaves, who slipped into the relegation zone following Espanyol’s triumph. While Alaves face an uphill battle, they’ll be desperate to secure at least a point to keep their survival hopes alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match be played?

Barcelona take on Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, February 2, for the Matchday 22 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Kike of Alaves – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

see also Former FC Barcelona player shares his experience training with Lionel Messi

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.