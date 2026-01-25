Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Oviedo live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona and Real Oviedo face each other in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Sunday’s showdown carries real weight at opposite ends of the table, with plenty on the line for both clubs. Barcelona remain locked in a tight race for the league’s top spots, trading blows with archrival Real Madrid, and any slip now could prove expensive in the title chase.

That urgency leaves little room for error as the Blaugrana push for a full three points, but they’ll be challenged by a Real Oviedo side fighting for survival, sitting at the bottom of the standings and in desperate need of results to keep their La Liga hopes alive.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Oviedo match be played?

Barcelona will play against Real Oviedo on Sunday, January 25, for the Matchday 21 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Federico Vinas of Real Oviedo – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Real Oviedo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Oviedo in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Oviedo in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.