Where to watch Benfica vs Braga live in the USA: 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal

Benfica will face off against Braga in the 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal quarterfinal. Fans in the United States can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast details for TV and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the action from this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Benfica vs Braga online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Benfica have turned their season around after a shaky start, now sitting atop the Primeira Liga alongside Sporting CP and securing a spot in the Champions League round of 16, where they will face Barcelona in a highly anticipated rematch.

With momentum on their side, Benfica are now aiming for a semifinal berth in the Taça de Portugal but faces a tough challenge against Braga. A rising force in Portuguese soccer, Braga have shown they can compete with the nation’s traditional powerhouses and will look to make a statement by eliminating one of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Braga match be played?

Benfica take on Braga in the 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal quarterfinal this Wednesday, February 26. The match is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Lukas Hornicek of SC Braga – Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Braga: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Braga in the USA

This 2024/2025 Taca de Portugal game between Benfica and Braga will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: RTPi.