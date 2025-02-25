Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Boca Juniors and Alianza Lima will square off in what will be the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores second round. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

Alianza Lima‘s 1-0 win in the first leg of this series initially seemed like a positive result, but it may have been more beneficial for Boca Juniors than Alianza, who squandered several scoring opportunities. With the second leg at La Bombonera on the horizon, Alianza face a tough task, as the scoreline offers no guarantees.

Given Boca’s formidable roster and dominance at home, they enter the match as heavy favorites. However, underestimating an Alianza side that will fight until the end would be a mistake, as the Peruvian club is sure to put up a strong challenge.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, February 25, with Boca Juniors facing off against Alianza Lima the second leg of the second round. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Kevin Zenon of Boca Juniors competes for the ball against Eryc Castillo of Alianza Lima – Fernando Sangama/Getty Images

Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Boca Juniors and Alianza Lima will be available to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on beIN SPORTS, and Fanatiz.