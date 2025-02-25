Trending topics:
Copa Libertadores

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Boca Juniors receive Alianza Lima in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores second round. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

By Leonardo Herrera

Miguel Merentiel of Boca Juniors
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesMiguel Merentiel of Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors and Alianza Lima will square off in what will be the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores second round. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Alianza Lima‘s 1-0 win in the first leg of this series initially seemed like a positive result, but it may have been more beneficial for Boca Juniors than Alianza, who squandered several scoring opportunities. With the second leg at La Bombonera on the horizon, Alianza face a tough task, as the scoreline offers no guarantees.

Given Boca’s formidable roster and dominance at home, they enter the match as heavy favorites. However, underestimating an Alianza side that will fight until the end would be a mistake, as the Peruvian club is sure to put up a strong challenge.

Advertisement

When will the Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, February 25, with Boca Juniors facing off against Alianza Lima the second leg of the second round. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Kevin Zenon of Boca Juniors competes for the ball against Eryc Castillo of Alianza Lima – Fernando Sangama/Getty Images

Kevin Zenon of Boca Juniors competes for the ball against Eryc Castillo of Alianza Lima – Fernando Sangama/Getty Images

Advertisement

Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Alianza Lima in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Boca Juniors and Alianza Lima will be available to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on beIN SPORTS, and Fanatiz.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Giants GM Joe Schoen opens up on Saquon Barkley’s move to the Eagles
NFL

Giants GM Joe Schoen opens up on Saquon Barkley’s move to the Eagles

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Brandon Beane breaks silence on Von Miller's future with the team
NFL

Brandon Beane breaks silence on Von Miller's future with the team

Not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Michel Platini names the greatest soccer player of all time
Soccer

Not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Michel Platini names the greatest soccer player of all time

Better Collective Logo