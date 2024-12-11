Where to watch Botafogo vs Pachuca live in the USA: 2024 Intercontinental Cup

Botafogo face off against Pachuca in what will be the 2024 Intercontinental Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

The Intercontinental Cup kicks off with a highly anticipated clash dubbed the “Derby of the Americas,” featuring Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo and CONCACAF kings Pachuca. Botafogo, fresh off their Libertadores triumph and a stellar Brasileirao campaign, aim to maintain their winning momentum.

On the other side, Pachuca, despite a challenging second half of the year, looks to pull off a surprise and disrupt Botafogo’s title aspirations. With Al Ahly awaiting the next round and a potential showdown with Real Madrid in the final, both teams are eager to leave their mark on this prestigious tournament.

When will the Botafogo vs Pachuca match be played?

Botafogo will take on Pachuca this Wednesday, December 11, in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Bryan Gonzalez of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Botafogo vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Botafogo vs Pachuca in the USA

Get ready for this 2024 Intercontinental Cup clash between Botafogo and Pachuca. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo. Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz.