Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Mexico U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Brazil U20 will face off against Mexico U20 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Brazil U20 and Mexico U20 are set to collide in a marquee showdown between two nations with deep soccer traditions. Brazil, long known for producing world-class talent and dominant squads across every level of competition, open their World Cup campaign with championship ambitions in full view.

Standing across from them is Mexico, one of CONCACAF’s heavyweights, eager to show they can match the South American powerhouse and deliver a statement win against one of the tournament’s top favorites.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Mexico U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 play against Mexico U20 on Sunday, September 28, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Brazil U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Brazil U20 and Mexico U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FIFA+, FS1, FOX Sports App, Telemundo.