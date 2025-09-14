Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Burnley will face Liverpool in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

Liverpool have opened the Premier League season in perfect fashion with three straight wins, highlighted by a gritty 1-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal, and the Reds are determined to keep that momentum rolling as they aim to stay atop the table.

[Watch Burnley vs Liverpool online in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool have opened the Premier League season in perfect fashion with three straight wins, highlighted by a gritty 1-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal, and the Reds are determined to keep that momentum rolling as they aim to stay atop the table.

Next up are Burnley, a side battling early-season pressure after collecting just three points from their first three matches, leaving them hovering near the relegation zone and desperate to climb out of danger.

When will the Burnley vs Liverpool match be played?

Burnley take on Liverpool this Sunday, September 14, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 3. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Jaidon Anthony of Burnley – Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM
CT: 8:00 AM
MT: 7:00 AM
PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Burnley and Liverpool in the USA on FuboOther options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
