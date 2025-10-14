Where to watch Canada vs Colombia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Canada will face off against Colombia in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Fresh off a dominant 4-0 win over Mexico, Colombia aims to keep its momentum rolling as James Rodriguez and his teammates prepare for another test against one of CONCACAF’s top nations.

Canada, co-host of the 2026 World Cup, won’t be taking part in qualifying but is using these friendlies to stay sharp ahead of the tournament. After falling 1-0 to Australia, the Canadians will look to regroup and prove themselves against one of South America’s strongest squads.

When will the Canada vs Colombia match be played?

Canada play against Colombia in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, October 14, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Derek Cornelius of Canada – Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Canada vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Colombia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Colombia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options are Integrated Sports and RCN Nuestra Tele.