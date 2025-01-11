Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Chivas receive Santos Laguna in a Matchday 1 showdown in the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Victor Guzman of Chivas
© Simon Barber/Getty ImagesVictor Guzman of Chivas

By Leonardo Herrera

Chivas will face off against Santos Laguna in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. USA fans can find all the information they need to follow the action, including full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Chivas kick off their Liga MX campaign with a renewed sense of purpose after narrowly missing the postseason last year, falling 2-1 to Atlas in the Play-in tournament. Determined to reclaim their status as title contenders and challenge archrivals Club America‘s dominance, Chivas aim to set the tone with a strong start against Santos Laguna.

Their opponents struggled mightily in the Apertura 2024, finishing at the bottom with just 10 points, but Santos are eager to turn the page and reestablish themselves as a competitive force this season.

Advertisement

When will the Chivas vs Santos Laguna match be played?

Chivas take on Santos Laguna in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Saturday, January 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:05 PM (ET).

Pedro Aquino of Santos Laguna – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Pedro Aquino of Santos Laguna – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Chivas and Santos Laguna on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

World Cup winner with Argentina criticizes Vinicius, highlights main issue with Real Madrid star
Soccer

World Cup winner with Argentina criticizes Vinicius, highlights main issue with Real Madrid star

Where to watch Monterrey vs Puebla live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Monterrey vs Puebla live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs
NFL

Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

NFL News: Justin Herbert's Chargers get two key players back for game against Texans
NFL

NFL News: Justin Herbert's Chargers get two key players back for game against Texans

Better Collective Logo