Where to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Chivas will face off against Santos Laguna in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. USA fans can find all the information they need to follow the action, including full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of this exciting matchup.

Chivas kick off their Liga MX campaign with a renewed sense of purpose after narrowly missing the postseason last year, falling 2-1 to Atlas in the Play-in tournament. Determined to reclaim their status as title contenders and challenge archrivals Club America‘s dominance, Chivas aim to set the tone with a strong start against Santos Laguna.

Their opponents struggled mightily in the Apertura 2024, finishing at the bottom with just 10 points, but Santos are eager to turn the page and reestablish themselves as a competitive force this season.

When will the Chivas vs Santos Laguna match be played?

Chivas take on Santos Laguna in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Saturday, January 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:05 PM (ET).

Pedro Aquino of Santos Laguna – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Chivas and Santos Laguna on Fubo, which is offering a free trial. Other options: Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.