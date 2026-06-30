Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real time action.

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 at Estadio Ciudad de Mexico in a high-stakes matchup, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16. Mexico entered the knockout stage after finishing first in their group with nine points and without conceding a goal.

Mexico never had to leave home during the group stage, playing all of their Group A matches in front of their supporters. They opened the tournament with a victory over South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico, then continued their perfect run to secure first place with a flawless defensive record heading into the knockout rounds.

Ecuador kept their World Cup hopes alive after pulling off one of the biggest wins in the country’s history, defeating Germany 2-1 on Thursday to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. That dramatic result was enough to earn them a place in the Round of 32, where they now face one of the tournament hosts in what promises to be a difficult test.