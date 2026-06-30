Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 at Estadio Ciudad de Mexico in a high-stakes matchup, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16. Mexico entered the knockout stage after finishing first in their group with nine points and without conceding a goal.
Mexico never had to leave home during the group stage, playing all of their Group A matches in front of their supporters. They opened the tournament with a victory over South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico, then continued their perfect run to secure first place with a flawless defensive record heading into the knockout rounds.
Ecuador kept their World Cup hopes alive after pulling off one of the biggest wins in the country’s history, defeating Germany 2-1 on Thursday to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. That dramatic result was enough to earn them a place in the Round of 32, where they now face one of the tournament hosts in what promises to be a difficult test.