Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
World cup

Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real time action.

Gilberto Mora of Mexico and Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador.
© Lars Baron/Mattia Ozbot /Getty ImagesGilberto Mora of Mexico and Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador.

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 at Estadio Ciudad de Mexico in a high-stakes matchup, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16. Mexico entered the knockout stage after finishing first in their group with nine points and without conceding a goal.

Mexico never had to leave home during the group stage, playing all of their Group A matches in front of their supporters. They opened the tournament with a victory over South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico, then continued their perfect run to secure first place with a flawless defensive record heading into the knockout rounds.

+ Follow us

Ecuador kept their World Cup hopes alive after pulling off one of the biggest wins in the country’s history, defeating Germany 2-1 on Thursday to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. That dramatic result was enough to earn them a place in the Round of 32, where they now face one of the tournament hosts in what promises to be a difficult test.

Tonight's venue

Mexico City Stadium, also known as Estadio Azteca, will host tonight's Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador with a crowd of more than 80,000, the stadium's full capacity. It remains the only venue to have hosted three World Cups and the only stadium to stage two World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986, where Pele and Diego Armando Maradona lifted the trophy.

Ecuador starting XI

Ecuador will line up as follows: Hernan Galindez; Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Alan Franco, Pedro Vite, Moises Caicedo; John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo.

Mexico confirmed lineup

Mexico have confirmed their starting XI for tonight's Round of 32 clash against Ecuador.

Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Ecuador will get underway at 9:00 PM (PT: 6:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Mexico and Ecuador live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo.

Mexico and Ecuador clash in 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup Round of 32!

Mexico face Ecuador at Estadio Ciudad de Mexico in a win-or-go-home showdown, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates, key moments, and all the action as Mexico and Ecuador battle for a spot in the next round.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions