Who, when and where is Mexico playing next in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Mexico relied on a magnificent first half to beat Ecuador and secure a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Now, it’s time to seek the all-elusive quarterfinals game, which is the Tri’s real goal. Now, Ecuador are out of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico will face the winner of the England vs DR Congo Round of 32 matchup. The fact is Mexico looked dominant and absolutely superior to Ecuador, which is no easy feat. So, either DR Congo or England will be in for a treat, according to the 2026 World Cup updated bracket.

Not only that, but the Mexico vs DR Congo/England match will be played at the Mexico City Stadium (Azteca Stadium) on July 6th. This means there is home field advantage for Mexico, and if something is clear in this World Cup, is that Mexico’s home field advantage is really something to take into consideration when facing them. Azteca Stadium is an absolute fortress.

Advertisement

Mexico are the only team with 100% clean sheets in 2026 World Cup

There is one big proof of evidence that Mexico playing at home is an absolute advantage. That’s the fact that they’ve played four games during the 2026 World Cup and they’re the only country yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Javier Aguirre of Mexico.

Mexico are also averaging two goals per game. Hence, even if the rivals managed to do something unprecedented like scoring against them, they’d need to do it twice. During the World Cup at least, that has been literally impossible to do.

Advertisement

When was the last time that Mexico reached the World Cup quarterfinals?

Mexico’s long-time goal has been to go back to the quarterfinals, that’s the furthest Mexico have ever been in a World Cup. Now, they’re one game away from finally entering the top eight of the tournament. The last time Mexico made it to the quarterfinals was in 1986 at home. However, they also did it in 1970, also as hosts. This is the third time being hosts, so Mexico could dream with another quarterfinals appearance.

Mexico had a seven-tournament streak going out in the Round of 16 that ended in 2022, but because they exited in the group stage. Now, they hope to go further and back to where they feel they belong.