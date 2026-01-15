Sam Darnold provides key update on injury status ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers 2026 playoff matchup

The Seattle Seahawks take center stage to face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 NFL playoffs. Ahead of his postseason debut with the franchise, Sam Darnold has provided a key update on his injury status, revealing whether he will play in Saturday’s NFC West showdown.

On Thursday, the Seahawks raised alarms by placing Sam Darnold on the injury report. The news immediately concerned fans, but the quarterback has since delivered a reassuring message regarding his availability.

When asked about what percentage he would give on not playing on Saturday, Sam Darnold was clear: “Very low percentage. Closer to zero.” He sustained an oblique injury, but it seems that it is not a big issue that could keep him sidelined for the Divisional Round game.

The Seahawks need Sam Darnold to stay healthy

Seattle enters the postseason coming off a bye week after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seahawks secured that spot with a win over the 49ers in the final week of the regular season, and now the two division rivals meet again in a one-and-done playoff battle.

There is no doubt that Sam Darnold has been an incredible asset for Seattle. After seeing his resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks did not hesitate to sign him to a massive three-year, $100.5 million contract to replace the departing Geno Smith.

Darnold has delivered a very solid season, exceeding expectations and helping Seattle secure the top seed in the conference. However, the Seahawks need him fully healthy, as any setback could cause serious trouble during this playoff run.

Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe currently serve as the team’s QB2 and QB3, respectively. Lock brings experience but has struggled to meet expectations in previous opportunities. Milroe, meanwhile, is viewed as the future of the franchise, but he is still developing and is not expected to take over as QB1 anytime soon.

The Darnold–Smith-Njigba connection

When Sam Darnold arrived in Seattle, he inherited a strong group of wide receivers. Still, he quickly developed a special connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has emerged as his most reliable target.

Smith-Njigba enjoyed a breakout season, finishing with 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns—by far the best year of his career. Darnold’s chemistry with the young receiver has been a cornerstone of Seattle’s success, and maintaining that connection in the playoffs will be crucial if the Seahawks hope to meet the lofty expectations set by the front office.

