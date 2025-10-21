Where to watch Club America vs Puebla live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America play against Puebla in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 14 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Club America suffered a setback over the weekend, falling to Cruz Azul in the derby and missing a chance to claim the top spot in the standings. Toluca’s win widened the gap, leaving Las Aguilas four points off the lead as the regular season nears its end.

Eager to bounce back, America will look to seize a prime opportunity for three points against Puebla, a team sitting at the bottom of the table with only faint mathematical hopes of reaching the playoffs but plenty of pride on the line.

When will the Club America vs Puebla match be played?

Club America receive Puebla in the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Tuesday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Esteban Lozano of Puebla – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Puebla in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, ViX and TUDN USA.