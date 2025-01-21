Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Club Brugge vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge receive Juventus for the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Manuel Locatelli of Juventus
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesManuel Locatelli of Juventus

Club Brugge will face Juventus on Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the United States can catch all the action, with comprehensive details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options readily available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Club Brugge vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus and Club Brugge enter this clash under similar pressures, with both teams fighting to stay in contention. Juventus, sitting at 11 points, are within reach of the top eight but face a crowded field with several teams just a few points apart, making the threat of elimination very real as rivals trail only four points behind.

Club Brugge, with 10 points, find their position even more precarious and urgently need a win to improve their chances heading into the final matchday. With so much at stake, this promises to be an intense and high-stakes battle.

When will the Club Brugge vs Juventus match be played?

Club Brugge will host Juventus this Tuesday, January 21, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ferran Jutgla of Club Brugge – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ferran Jutgla of Club Brugge – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Club Brugge vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Club Brugge vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Juventus. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

