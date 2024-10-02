Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 35

Columbus Crew will receive Inter Miami on 2024 MLS Matchday 35. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Columbus Crew will face off against Inter Miami on MLS Matchday 35, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the action. As anticipation grows, be sure to mark your calendars with the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami are inching closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference, fueled by the leadership of Lionel Messi. The team recently played to a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC on Matchday 34, with Messi himself finding the back of the net. Despite the draw, Miami maintain a comfortable lead over their closest competitors in the standings.

This week, they face their nearest challengers, Columbus Crew, who are eager to make a statement. Columbus has their sights set on overtaking Inter for first place, but to do so, they’ll need nothing short of a victory in this crucial matchup.

When will the Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami match be played?

Columbus Crew take Inter Miami this Wednesday, October 2, in the Matchday 35 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:45 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:45 PMCT: 6:45 PMMT: 5:45 PMPT: 4:45 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, live in the USA. Other options: Fubo, Fox Sports.