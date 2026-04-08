Where to watch Cusco vs Flamengo in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Cusco and Flamengo will face each other for the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Cusco vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the tournament’s most highly anticipated sides is ready to make its group stage debut, as Flamengo enter the spotlight backed by strong form and an impressive run in the Copa Libertadores.

The defending champions head into Peru aiming to open its campaign with three points, but won’t have an easy path against Cusco FC, a team determined to defend its home turf and capitalize on home-field advantage in what shapes up as a compelling early test.

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When will the Cusco vs Flamengo match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, April 8, with Cusco facing Flamengo the Matchday 1 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Bruno Henrique of Flamengo – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Cusco vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Cusco vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Cusco and Flamengo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.