Where to watch Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Ecuador U20 will face off against Argentina U20 in Matchday 5 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or via streaming platforms.

Argentina have secured its spot in the next phase of the tournament after victories over Brazil and Bolivia and a draw against Colombia, reinforcing its status as a top contender for the title. The Albicelestes will now look to finish the group stage strong against a tough opponent.

Ecuador, meanwhile, faces an uphill battle, needing a win—ideally by a significant margin—while also relying on Brazil to drop points against Colombia. Their one advantage is that Argentina, already through, may rest key players and approach the match with less urgency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Ecuador U20 on Saturday, February 1, in Matchday 5 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

A fan of Ecuador waves a flag – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Advertisement

Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

see also Lionel Scaloni discusses Lionel Messi’s possible 2026 World Cup appearance with Argentina

How to watch Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Argentina U20 and Ecuador U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX and TUDN.