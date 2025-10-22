Trending topics:
Where to watch Flamengo vs Racing Club in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Flamengo will face Racing Club in the first leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jorginho of Flamengo celebrates with teammates
© Wagner Meier/Getty ImagesJorginho of Flamengo celebrates with teammates

Flamengo will square off against Racing Club in the first leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

Racing Club and Flamengo are set for a compelling Copa Libertadores semifinal showdown, with the Argentine side riding high after knocking out Velez Sarsfield as it chases a historic return to the final.

Flamengo, far more seasoned at this stage of the tournament, enters aware of the dangers of underestimating any rival after a hard-fought quarterfinal against Estudiantes, and will aim to capitalize on its home advantage to claim a crucial first-leg victory.

When will the Flamengo vs Racing Club match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, October 22, with Flamengo and Racing Club in the first leg of the semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Gustavo Costas, Head Coach of Racing Club – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Gustavo Costas, Head Coach of Racing Club – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Flamengo vs Racing Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Racing Club in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Flamengo and Racing Club will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

