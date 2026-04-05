Where to watch Flamengo vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Flamengo and Santos will face each other in the Matchday 10 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

t’s a matchup defined by contrasting stakes as Flamengo look to keep pressure on the top of the table while Santos fight to stay clear of danger. Sitting on 14 points, Flamengo trail leaders Palmeiras by eight, but with a game in hand, a strong run of results could quickly tighten the race.

That push continues against a Santos side still hovering near the relegation battle despite a recent win that lifted them out of the drop zone. Led by Neymar, Santos know another positive result would go a long way toward easing those concerns, while Flamengo want to keep their title hopes alive.

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When will the Flamengo vs Santos match be played?

Flamengo play against Santos in a Matchday 10 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, April 4. The match is set to kick off at 4:30 PM (ET).

Jorginho of Flamengo – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Flamengo vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Flamengo and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on TV Globo Internacional and Premiere.