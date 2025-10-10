Where to watch France vs Azerbaijan live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

France will face off against Azerbaijan in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch France vs Azerbaijan online in the US on Fubo]

France rolls into this qualifier brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins to kick off their World Cup qualifiers campaign, looking to take another decisive step toward a spot in the tournament where they’re expected to be title contenders.

Mbappe and his teammates have already made a statement with commanding victories over Ukraine and Iceland. Azerbaijan enters as a clear underdog but will be eager to put up a fight against one of the world’s most formidable squads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the France vs Azerbaijan match be played?

France play against Azerbaijan this Friday, October 10, for Matchday 3 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Emin Mahmudov of Azerbaijan – Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Advertisement

France vs Azerbaijan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

see also Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive feat with Real Madrid

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between France and Azerbaijan will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.