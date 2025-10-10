Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch France vs Azerbaijan live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

France take on Azerbaijan in a Matchday 3 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of France
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France

France will face off against Azerbaijan in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch France vs Azerbaijan online in the US on Fubo]

France rolls into this qualifier brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins to kick off their World Cup qualifiers campaign, looking to take another decisive step toward a spot in the tournament where they’re expected to be title contenders.

Mbappe and his teammates have already made a statement with commanding victories over Ukraine and Iceland. Azerbaijan enters as a clear underdog but will be eager to put up a fight against one of the world’s most formidable squads.

Advertisement

When will the France vs Azerbaijan match be played?

France play against Azerbaijan this Friday, October 10, for Matchday 3 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Emin Mahmudov of Azerbaijan – Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Emin Mahmudov of Azerbaijan – Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Advertisement

France vs Azerbaijan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive feat with Real Madrid

see also

Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive feat with Real Madrid

How to watch France vs Azerbaijan in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between France and Azerbaijan will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Mbappe’s France teammate warns Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Mbappe’s France teammate warns Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup

Where to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Japan U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Where to watch United States U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch United States U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about Mike Tomlin's Steelers before game with Browns
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes something clear about Mike Tomlin's Steelers before game with Browns

Better Collective Logo