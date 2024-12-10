Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Girona vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Girona will receive Liverpool for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
© IMAGO / News ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool

By Leonardo Herrera

Girona will host Liverpool in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Girona vs Liverpool online in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign has been flawless so far, with the Reds boasting an impressive five wins from five matches. Their dominance has been highlighted by convincing victories over formidable opponents, including a pivotal 2-0 triumph against Real Madrid on Matchday 4.

Now, Liverpool will aim to cap their group stage with a perfect record when they face Girona. The Spanish side entered the competition with high expectations following a strong 2023/24 domestic campaign but has struggled to deliver on the European stage. With just three points from five matches, Girona face a must-win scenario to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

When will the Girona vs Liverpool match be played?

Girona will take on Liverpool this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Bryan Gil of Girona – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Girona vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool in the USA

The 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League match between Girona and Liverpool is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you can subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

