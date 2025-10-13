Where to watch Honduras vs Haiti live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras will face off against Haiti on Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Honduras vs Haiti online in the US on Fubo]

Haiti has been one of the biggest surprises in the qualifiers, defying expectations against regional powerhouses Honduras and Costa Rica. With five points from three matches, the Haitians currently sit atop the standings and hold the inside track to direct World Cup qualification.

The job isn’t done yet, though—Haiti now faces a crucial showdown against Honduras, who also have five points but trail on goal difference. Playing at home, Honduras will be eager to secure a statement win and take sole control of first place.

When will the Honduras vs Haiti match be played?

Honduras will face Haiti this Monday, October 13, for Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Duckens Nazon of Haiti – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Honduras vs Haiti: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Haiti in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Honduras and Haiti will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are Paramount+, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network.