World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua will face Haiti in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Marco Figueroa, Head Coach of Nicaragua
Marco Figueroa, Head Coach of Nicaragua

Nicaragua will square off against Haiti on Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Nicaragua vs Haiti online in the US on Fubo]

It’s a win-or-go-home showdown as Haiti and Nicaragua battle to stay in contention for qualification. With Honduras and Costa Rica leading the group, both sides know three points are the only way to stay in the race for a top-two finish.

Haiti enters in stronger form after two hard-fought draws, including an impressive 3-3 result on the road against Costa Rica, where they came close to pulling off a stunning upset. Nicaragua, sitting on just one point after a loss to Honduras, faces a must-win situation to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

When will the Nicaragua vs Haiti match be played?

Nicaragua take on Haiti this Thursday, October 9, for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Duckens Nazon of Haiti

Duckens Nazon of Haiti – Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Nicaragua vs Haiti: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Nicaragua and Haiti will be available for viewers in the USA via FuboOther options are Paramount+, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo and UNIVERSO.

