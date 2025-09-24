Where to watch Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Huddersfield Town and Manchester City will face each other in the third round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

Manchester City are making a strong push in a tournament where they’re firmly among the title favorites. After showing signs of improvement in recent matches, the Citizens are riding renewed momentum and energy from their fans.

Fresh off a Premier League draw with Arsenal that stalled their league ambitions, they’re eager to rebound against Huddersfield Town, the League One side sitting fifth in the table and aiming to pull off a classic giant-killing.

When will the Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City match be played?

Huddersfield Town face Manchester City for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round this Wednesday, September 24. The action is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Jack Whatmough of Huddersfield Town – George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+.