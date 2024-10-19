Where to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 37

Inter Miami will receive New England Revolution on 2024 MLS Matchday 37. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami will host New England Revolution for the 2024 MLS Matchday 37. As anticipation grows, be sure to mark your calendars with the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami, the current Eastern Conference leaders, are set to face off against New England Revolution in a matchup that pits the top against a team still fighting for a postseason berth. Lionel Messi’s team is eyeing every opportunity to collect points and potentially break regular season records.

For New England, the challenge is significant, but the Revolutions still have a shot at the postseason. While their road ahead is tough, a win over the conference leaders would be a huge boost and a statement victory. Defeating the top team in the regular season could provide the momentum New England need as they fight to extend their season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match be played?

Inter Miami take on New England Revolution this Saturday, October 19, in the Matchday 37 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

New England Revolution midfielder Nacho Gil – IMAGO / Newscom World

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

see also Inter Miami: Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi hinting at long-term stay at the club

How to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and New England Revolution, live in the USA.