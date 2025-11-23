Where to watch Inter vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Trending topics:
Inter will face AC Milan in Matchday 12 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lautaro Martinez of FC Inter
Inter will face off against AC Milan in Matchday 12 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter vs AC Milan online in the US on Fubo]

A fresh chapter of the Derby della Madonnina arrives with both Milan giants locked into a high-stakes showdown that carries far more weight than the three points on the line. Inter enter the match sitting on 24 points and trailing league-leading Napoli by just one.

The Nareazzurri have a key opportunity to become the new leaders. AC Milan are right in that chase as well, knowing a victory would draw them even with Napoli and keep their title push firmly in stride, adding even more juice to one of Serie A’s fiercest rivalries.

When will the Inter vs AC Milan match be played?

Inter will receive AC Milan in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, November 23. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Inter vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Inter and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZNOther options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

