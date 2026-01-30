Where to watch Al Kholood vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Kholood and Al Nassr will face each other in the Matchday 19 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Kholood vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr enter another pivotal test as they push to remain firmly in the title race, with little margin for error given Al Hilal’s blistering form at the top of the table. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side sits second on 40 points, five back of the leaders, making three points essential against an Al Kholood squad fighting for survival.

The hosts stand 13th, only four points clear of the relegation zone, and while they arrive as underdogs, their urgency adds intrigue to a matchup that carries significant implications at both ends of the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Kholood vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Kholood square off with Al Nassr for the Matchday 19 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Friday, January 30. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Myziane Maolida of Al-Kholood – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Mbappe joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive LaLiga record after Villarreal brace

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Kholood vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Kholood and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One.