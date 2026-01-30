MLB Rumors: Blake Snell’s Opening Day status remains uncertain for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again entering a season with championship expectations, but this spring arrives with a familiar theme: patience. After leaning heavily on elite pitching during their most recent postseason run, the club is now carefully managing workloads as it prepares for the 2026 campaign.

One of the central figures in that equation is Blake Snell, whose postseason usage helped stabilize the rotation during another title run. However, the toll of that workload is shaping how the organization approaches his preparation, even if it introduces uncertainty early in the season.

That cautious mindset was reinforced this week when Snell addressed his spring training outlook, acknowledging that opening the season at full strength may require restraint rather than urgency.

Is Blake Snell at risk of missing Opening Day?

After logging 34 postseason innings and throwing more than 500 pitches in October, Snell confirmed he is deliberately easing into spring training. “You want to ramp up, but I gotta take my time and get healthy,” Snell said, via Jack Harris of the California Post. “On the front end of spring, I’ll have to be patient and let my body get to 100%.”

Blake Snell #7 of the Dodgers pitches against the Blue Jays. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The left-hander added that the organization has emphasized long-term health over short-term availability, noting, “Don’t rush. Be patient. Make sure you’re 100%. They really are focused on your health and well-being.”

Dodgers prioritizing October over April?

Snell’s cautious buildup follows an injury-plagued regular season in which shoulder inflammation sidelined him for four months. Despite expectations tied tohis five-year, $182 million contract, Los Angeles has shown a willingness to sacrifice early-season innings if it improves championship odds.

Rotation management becomes early storyline

Snell is not the only arm under watch. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, last postseason’s World Series MVP, also carried a heavy October workload, giving the Dodgers multiple frontline starters whose health will be monitored closely in April.

As spring training unfolds, Los Angeles will balance caution with competitiveness, knowing that the ultimate goal is not Opening Day—but another deep run in October.