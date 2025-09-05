Where to watch Italy vs Estonia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy and Estonia will face each other in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Italy step back onto the pitch with one mission in mind: ending their painful two-tournament absence from the World Cup. After a costly defeat to Norway, their main rival in the race for first place, the Azzurri can’t afford many more slip-ups.

That makes their upcoming clash with Estonia a must-win, especially against a side sitting on just three points from four matches and with little hope of pushing for second. Even so, Estonia will look to spoil Italy’s plans and snatch something from their trip.

When will the Italy vs Estonia match be played?

Italy take on Estonia this Friday, September 5, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Italy vs Estonia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Italy vs Estonia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Italy and Estonia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.