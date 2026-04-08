Where to watch Junior vs Palmeiras in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Junior will square off with Palmeiras for the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Junior vs Palmeiras live in the USA on Fubo]

The Matchday 1 of the Copa Libertadores delivers a marquee matchup as Junior look to use their home-field advantage against powerhouse Palmeiras, a team widely regarded as a leading contender for the title and currently setting the pace in the Brasileirao.

Meanwhile Palmeiras enter in top form with championship expectations, Junior’s experience and resilience in international play make them a dangerous opponent capable of challenging from the opening whistle.

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When will the Junior vs Palmeiras match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, April 8, with Junior receiving Palmeiras the Matchday 1 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Andreas Pereira of Palmeiras – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Junior vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Junior vs Palmeiras in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Junior and Palmeiras will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.