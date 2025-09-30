Where to watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Kairat will play against Real Madrid in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Kairat are gearing up for one of the most anticipated matchups in club history as the Kazakh side welcomes 14-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid to Almaty. The hosts see this as a rare chance to test themselves against Europe’s elite after falling to Sporting CP in their opening group-stage match.

On the other side, Madrid arrives desperate to recover from a bruising 5-2 loss in the Madrid Derby, with Kylian Mbappe and company eyeing a second straight Champions League victory to steady their campaign.

When will the Kairat vs Real Madrid match be played?

Kairat will face Real Madrid this Tuesday, September 30, in the league stage Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Daslan Satpayev of Kairat – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kairat vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Kairat and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.