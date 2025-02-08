Trending topics:
FA Cup

Where to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Leyton Orient face off against Manchester City for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City

Leyton Orient will play against Manchester City in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Manchester City look to rebound from a dismal run of form as they enter the fourth round of the FA Cup against Leyton Orient.  Coming off a devastating 5-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal, Pep Guardiola‘s squad has struggled mightily this season. 

Despite their recent woes, the Citizens possess conditions and remain a threat in any competition.  Leyton Orient, currently sitting sixth in League One, will be looking to pull off a massive upset against a vulnerable Manchester City side, knowing they have a chance to capitalize on their opponent’s struggles.

Advertisement

When will the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Leyton Orient and Manchester City will be played this Saturday, February 8 at 7:15 AM (ET).

Jamie Donley of Leyton Orient – Paul Harding/Getty Images

Jamie Donley of Leyton Orient – Paul Harding/Getty Images

Advertisement

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola

see also

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reveals what annoys him most about Pep Guardiola

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Leyton Orient and Manchester City will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Messi’s Argentinian teammate and former Real Madrid player speaks up about his greatest moment playing together
Soccer

Messi’s Argentinian teammate and former Real Madrid player speaks up about his greatest moment playing together

NBA News: Andrew Wiggins shares farewell letter to all Warriors franchise
NBA

NBA News: Andrew Wiggins shares farewell letter to all Warriors franchise

Anthony Edwards gets real about making history and breaks a Timberwolves franchise record
NBA

Anthony Edwards gets real about making history and breaks a Timberwolves franchise record

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving names the greatest NBA player of all time
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving names the greatest NBA player of all time

Better Collective Logo