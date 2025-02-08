Where to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Leyton Orient will play against Manchester City in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Manchester City look to rebound from a dismal run of form as they enter the fourth round of the FA Cup against Leyton Orient. Coming off a devastating 5-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal, Pep Guardiola‘s squad has struggled mightily this season.

Despite their recent woes, the Citizens possess conditions and remain a threat in any competition. Leyton Orient, currently sitting sixth in League One, will be looking to pull off a massive upset against a vulnerable Manchester City side, knowing they have a chance to capitalize on their opponent’s struggles.

When will the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Leyton Orient and Manchester City will be played this Saturday, February 8 at 7:15 AM (ET).

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Leyton Orient and Manchester City will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.