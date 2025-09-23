Where to watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Lincoln City will face off against Chelsea in the third round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

Chelsea head into the Carabao Cup under pressure after back-to-back setbacks, falling to Manchester United in league play before stumbling in their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich.

The Blues, loaded with talent and carrying the expectations of a contender, will try to reassert themselves against League One side Lincoln City, who sit third in the table and arrive with hopes of pulling off a giant-killing against their high-profile opponents.

When will the Lincoln City vs Chelsea match be played?

Lincoln City play against Chelsea for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round this Tuesday, September 23. The action is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Lincoln City and Chelsea live in the USA on Paramount+.