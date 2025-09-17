Where to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Liverpool start their Champions League campaign as one of the top title favorites, boasting a roster that has retained its core stars while adding key reinforcements, and their impressive Premier League start backs up that status.

Standing in their way are Atletico Madrid, a side that stumbled early in La Liga but carries a reputation for grit and resilience, making them a dangerous opponent in a clash already shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of Matchday 1.

When will the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Liverpool play against Atletico Madrid this Wednesday, September 17, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pablo Barrios of Atletico de Madrid – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.