49ers WR wants to re-sign with San Francisco after earning $1.7 million last season without scoring touchdowns

The San Francisco 49ers have a wide receiver who finished last season with 37 receptions and no touchdowns, and he recently said he wants to return after already speaking with the head coach about the situation. The player is Kendrick Bourne, who returned to the team in 2025 after spending four years with the Patriots.

Bourne was clear when speaking with 49ers Webzone about his desire to come back. “I’m trying to come back. I talk to Kyle, I got a good relationship with him. We had a good exit meeting, so I’m trying to make it happen. That’s always the goal.”

He also made it clear that he felt last season was a positive one for him. “San Francisco is home. And so, coming back, having a good year was powerful. So I’m trying to run it back. Money talks, but that’s definitely home, so that’s holding a special place in my heart.”

