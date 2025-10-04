Where to watch Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Mexico U20 take on Morocco U20 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Group C, initially expected to be dominated by heavyweights like Spain and Brazil, has turned into Morocco U20’s breakout stage. The Moroccans, once considered dark horses, have stunned the competition by defeating both Brazil and Spain and now aim to secure the top spot in the group.

Mexico U20 has also shown they’re not to be underestimated, holding their own against the tournament favorites and pushing for a result that could lock in their place in the Round of 16. This final group clash promises high stakes and thrilling action as both sides fight for positioning.

When will the Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20 match be played?

Mexico U20 play against Morocco U20 on Saturday, October 4, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Fans of Morocco wave a flag – Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mexico U20 vs Morocco U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

