Where to watch Mexico vs USA live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico face USA in what will be a 2024 friendly game.

Mexico will take on the USA in a highly anticipated 2024 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Mexico and the United States are gearing up for a crucial friendly, both looking to make the most of the opportunity. With no official competitions on the horizon and knowing they won’t play in the upcoming Qualifiers, both teams need these matches to stay sharp.

As the top teams in Concacaf, this showdown provides an ideal test. Mexico recently had a frustrating draw, having led Valencia 2-0 before the La Liga side leveled the game. Meanwhile, the USA are coming off a solid win over Panama, but they know underestimating Mexico would be a costly mistake.

When will the Mexico vs USA match be played?

Mexico take on USA in a 2024 international friendly game this Tuesday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 10:30 PM (ET).

Alexis Vega of Mexico celebrates his goal – IMAGO / Agency-MexSport

Mexico vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs USA in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and USA will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, Univision, TNT, Futbol de Primera Radio.