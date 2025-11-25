Al Nassr crushed Al Khaleej 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League, highlighted by a moment of brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a fantastic bicycle kick goal to seal the match at the King Saud University Stadium.

The Portuguese forward soared through the air to execute an acrobat finish reminiscent of his prime days with Real Madrid, recording the third bicycle kick goal of his career. This incredible strike earned him the Goal of the Week award for Round 9 of the Saudi Pro League.

This marks the sixth time Ronaldo has won the Goal of the Week award in the Saudi Pro League, and the third time he has done so this season alone, having previously won the award in Round 5 (vs. Al Fateh) and Round 7 (vs. Al Fayha).

With this dominant victory, Al Nassr remain the sole leaders of the Saudi Pro League with 27 points, having won all nine games this season. Jorge Jesus’ team maintain a four-point advantage over Al Hilal (23 points), who are also undefeated this season but have recorded two draws.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s great season so far

So far this current season, Cristiano Ronaldo has tallied 11 goals across 10 matches in all competitions with Al Nassr. He is currently the team’s second-leading scorer, trailing only Joao Felix, who has scored 15 goals in 17 matches.

At 40 years old, Ronaldo has amassed 38 goals so far in 2025. This impressive statistic is a testament to his career longevity, clearly showing that age is merely a number and is not directly correlated to his performance level.

In this context, the gap to 1,000 career goals is rapidly closing, and every score now becomes more historically significant. Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 954 career goals, leaving him just 46 tallies shy of reaching the unprecedented mark of 1,000 official goals in soccer history.